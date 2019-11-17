One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) and CCUR (NASDAQ:CCUR) Critical Review

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares One Stop Systems and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $37.03 million 1.02 -$1.14 million $0.06 39.00 CCUR $3.46 million 10.44 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than One Stop Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of One Stop Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares One Stop Systems and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems -3.90% 4.78% 3.36% CCUR 80.89% 7.45% 6.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for One Stop Systems and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Stop Systems currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than CCUR.

Summary

One Stop Systems beats CCUR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions. It serves manufacturers of automated equipment used for telecommunication, industrial, and military applications. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.