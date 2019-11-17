Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Omeros in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05).

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMER. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Omeros has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $687.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

