Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

OLY traded down C$1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching C$43.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$38.01 and a 1 year high of C$56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.92.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

