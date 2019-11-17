Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Republic International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,652 and sold 109,510 shares worth $2,566,383. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.