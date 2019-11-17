OKCash Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1,961.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045762 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00086746 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001447 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,633.29 or 1.00867548 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000374 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,851,721 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

