OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Short Interest Update

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 203,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,354. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.