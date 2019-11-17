Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OII. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.72 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

