Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of OXY opened at $38.95 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $912,520 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.