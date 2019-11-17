Obyte Trading Up 2.5% This Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.38 or 0.00248710 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $3,590.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00237197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.01446117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042524 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00142683 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003018 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,058 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

