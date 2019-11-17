Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 553,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,387. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 21.0% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 28.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

