Nucor’s (NUE) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has a $62.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 975,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

