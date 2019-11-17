Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $56.00 at UBS Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.89.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,926. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

