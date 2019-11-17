Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 79.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $54.95 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

