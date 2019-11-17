Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Invests $426,000 in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $4,542,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $78,607,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

