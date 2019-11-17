Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Navient by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Navient by 100.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,042 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Navient by 4.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 91.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Navient from $15.75 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

