Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 909 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,586,000 after purchasing an additional 697,987 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,831,000 after purchasing an additional 392,043 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 315,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 277,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,901,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other CommVault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares in the company, valued at $983,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

