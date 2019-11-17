Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 655 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 972,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 275,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,329,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of PENN opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

