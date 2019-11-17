Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $967,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 595.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 125,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $955,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 81,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,684,317.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 311,403 shares of company stock worth $6,393,099. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

THC opened at $30.55 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

