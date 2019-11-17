Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $82,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

PPC opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.