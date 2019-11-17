Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 467,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Northwest Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

