Nord/LB Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €21.60 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €21.60 ($25.12) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.31 ($25.94).

Shares of ETR TEG traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.20 ($25.81). The company had a trading volume of 253,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 12 month high of €22.48 ($26.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.07.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

