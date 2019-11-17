Norcros (LON:NXR) PT Raised to GBX 270 at Peel Hunt

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Norcros alerts:

NXR stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.08). 269,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.