Nomura Increases YY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target to $77.00

YY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price target raised by Nomura from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YY. TheStreet downgraded shares of YY from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.01.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,526. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. YY has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that YY will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in YY by 214.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in YY by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in YY in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in YY by 61.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in YY by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.