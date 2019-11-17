Noku (NOKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 81.8% higher against the US dollar. Noku has a market cap of $2.31 million and $774.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00234941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.01451546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00141348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

