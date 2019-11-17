NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NN from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 148,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,322. NN has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NN will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of NN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NN by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 40.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.