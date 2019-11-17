Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LASR opened at $20.62 on Friday. Nlight has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In other news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nlight by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 337,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nlight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Nlight by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 600,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 73,323 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

