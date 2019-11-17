Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price fell 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.97, 514,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 174,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $718.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.28 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.