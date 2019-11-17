Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.78

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.78 and traded as high as $36.66. Nidec shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 21,916 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

