Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.78

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.78 and traded as high as $36.66. Nidec shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 21,916 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

