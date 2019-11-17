Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.70

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 1659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 28.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $340,750.00. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

