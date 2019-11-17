Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price target on Nice and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.42. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $102.56 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

