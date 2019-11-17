Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) and Mexus Gold US (NYSE:MXSG) Head to Head Survey

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont Goldcorp and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Goldcorp 25.42% 4.71% 2.59% Mexus Gold US N/A -82,654.50% -222.29%

Newmont Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mexus Gold US does not pay a dividend. Newmont Goldcorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmont Goldcorp and Mexus Gold US’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Goldcorp $7.25 billion 4.25 $341.00 million $1.35 27.86 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.27 million N/A N/A

Newmont Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Volatility & Risk

Newmont Goldcorp has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Newmont Goldcorp and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Goldcorp 1 8 8 1 2.50 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus target price of $46.52, indicating a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Newmont Goldcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmont Goldcorp is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Newmont Goldcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp beats Mexus Gold US on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles. Newmont Mining Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 7 concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property covering 6900 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

