NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NTWK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts anticipate that NetSol Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTWK shares. ValuEngine lowered NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.
