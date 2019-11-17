NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NTWK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts anticipate that NetSol Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTWK shares. ValuEngine lowered NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.