Netrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $165,264.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 142.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Netrum has a total market cap of $165,264.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008985 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,259 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,205 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.