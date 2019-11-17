Needham & Company LLC Increases Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $19.00

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 967,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,784. The company has a market capitalization of $640.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 2.11. Nlight has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nlight by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nlight by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

