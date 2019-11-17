National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 634,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

