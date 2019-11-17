National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National General were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of National General by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of National General by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of National General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 37,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 2.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $124,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $451,530 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National General stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

