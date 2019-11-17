Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Natera has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $35,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $30,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,557 shares of company stock worth $2,241,958 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 199.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 2,146,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 74.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4,307.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after buying an additional 1,995,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1,149.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,199,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after buying an additional 1,103,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $24,302,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

