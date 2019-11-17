NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.20. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,707 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $37,127.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $136,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $136,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,325,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,572,000 after buying an additional 2,970,963 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after buying an additional 2,008,747 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after buying an additional 962,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,453,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.