MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

MYRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,629. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

