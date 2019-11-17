MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. MVC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from MVC Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. MVC Capital’s payout ratio is 340.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

