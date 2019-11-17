MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 550 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.73 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

