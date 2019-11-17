MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 446 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $18,050,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.00 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $92.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

