MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New $215,000 Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

NYSE LHX opened at $202.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total value of $22,143,636.64. Insiders have sold a total of 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.