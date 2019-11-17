MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,371.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 68.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 23.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $138.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,571 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,851. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.