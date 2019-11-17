Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

MWA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 461,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

