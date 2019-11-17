MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

