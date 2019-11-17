Morgan Stanley Sells 15,600 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 80,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after buying an additional 77,526 shares during the period. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Inovalon Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.