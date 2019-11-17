Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Spirit MTA REIT were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter valued at $834,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 18.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 83.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMTA opened at $0.71 on Friday. Spirit MTA REIT has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

