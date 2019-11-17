Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Homeserve (LON:HSV)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSV. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Homeserve to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Homeserve to an add rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,202.73 ($15.72).

LON:HSV traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,153 ($15.07). 297,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

