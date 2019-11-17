Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 8,235 Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Soliton stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Soliton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

